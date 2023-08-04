An Orange County Superior Court judge has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his wife at their home in Anaheim Hills, authorities confirmed.

Orange County judge arrested in fatal shooting of wife at Anaheim Hills home, police say

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County Superior Court judge has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his wife at their home in Anaheim Hills, authorities confirmed Friday.

Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, the Anaheim Police Department said in a statement.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at a residence in the 8500 block of East Canyon Vista Drive, the news release said. The house is in a neighborhood just south of the 91 Freeway.

Officers arrived to find 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers contacted Jeffrey Ferguson at the location and arrested him without incident, according to investigators. He was booked into the Police Department's detention facility and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

A booking photo, showing Ferguson in a orange jumpsuit, was released by authorities.

"Detectives are not disclosing any additional details at this time because the investigation is ongoing," the statement said.