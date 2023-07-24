Human remains that were found recently on Mount Baldy have been positively identified as Julian Sands, the actor who was reported missing on the mountain in January.

Julian Sands' cause of death deemed 'undetermined' one month after remains found on Mount Baldy

MT. BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- The cause of death for actor Julian Sands, whose remains were found months after he went missing while hiking Mount Baldy, has been deemed "undetermined," according to San Bernardino County officials.

Note: The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

"The cause is 'Undetermined' due to the condition of the body and because no other factors were discovered during the coroner's investigation, this is common when dealing with cases of this type," said a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department.

"This is the final determination," the statement added.

Last month, human remains that were found on Mount Baldy were positively identified as belonging to the 65-year-old British actor.

Sands was reported missing in January after going for a hike in Mount Baldy.

Sands was best known for his role in the 1985 film "A Room With a View." He is survived by his wife Evgenia Citkowitz and three children.

The massive Mt. Baldy rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles, and is a frequent spot for avid hikers.