Boxing champ Julio César Chávez Jr. released from LA jail, placed in treatment program

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Julio César Chávez Jr. was released from jail Thursday night before entering into a residential treatment program in L.A.

"Everything is fine, thank God. Very good. They treated me very well, I am very well and ready to move forward," said Chávez Jr. in Spanish.

After posting his $50,000 bond, the 37-year-old told reporters that he's ready for what comes next.

The former middleweight titleholder and son of the legendary Mexican boxer, Julio César Chávez Sr., was arrested on Sunday for allegedly having two AR-style ghost rifles in his possession.

"Thank you for checking and worrying about my son Julio. Unfortunately, I confirm the news that spread today. My son Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested, and we are working with his lawyers to resolve his legal situation," the elder Chávez said on social media following the arrest. "I ask God that this be the moment that propels my son towards a useful and happy life."

Chávez Jr. faces three felony gun possession charges.

He is expected to remain in the residential treatment program until his next court date on February 15.