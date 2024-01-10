Boxing champ Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested in Sherman Oaks for illegal possession of assault rifle

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Former boxing champion Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested last weekend in Los Angeles for alleged illegal possession of an assault rifle, according to his father and booking records.

the 37-year-old Chavez was taken into custody on Sunday at his home. He was booked on suspicion of two counts of possession of an assault weapon and one count of possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records showed.

Chavez's bail was set at $75,000 and an arraignment was scheduled for Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Van Nuys.

His father, boxing legend Julio César Chávez, released a statement on social media after the arrest.

"My son Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested, and we are working with his lawyers to resolve his legal situation," the elder Chávez said. "I ask God that this is the moment that propels my son towards a useful and happy life."