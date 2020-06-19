Community & Events

LA Trade-Technical College students march alongside professors in celebration of Juneteenth

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of students from Los Angeles Trade- Technical College marched through downtown Los Angeles on Friday in celebration of Juneteenth.

Celebrated on June 19, the date symbolizes the end of slavery in the United States. Many events were planned throughout Southern California to commemorate the date.

"One of the reasons we wanted to do this was because lots of people didn't have a way to celebrate Juneteenth today. Lots of people don't know why to celebrate Juneteenth. It's just like the Fourth of July but it's freedom for black people, it's freedom for everyone," said one the students who participated.

The students held signs and shared their own personal stories as they marched toward Grand Park, alongside professors and other leaders.

Deborah Campbell, a professor at LATTC, said it was emotional to watch the younger generation of students mindfully celebrate Juneteenth.

"It means alot to me. It means alot to me personally, but as a professor in this institution... they always say children are our future. These students are making our history, they are making the future, there is not turning back," said Campbell.

Juneteenth was also being marked in Leimert Park on Friday by a festival, parade, march, discussions and multiple organizations giving their employees at least part of the day off on the anniversary of the day the last slaves in the Confederacy were freed.

Juneteenth is being marked in Leimert Park on Friday by a festival, parade, march, discussions and multiple organizations giving their employees at least part of the day off.

