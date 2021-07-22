Evacuations ordered for 40-acre blaze in Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Jurupa Valley that has prompted nearby residents to evacuate the area Thursday afternoon, officials say.

The blaze, dubbed the Jurupa Fire, has scorched around 40 acres, after it erupted along Van Buren Boulevard at about 2:20 p.m., according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents in Felspar Street between 54th and 56th streets, and Pedley Road between 54 and 56th streets.



Officials ask the public to avoid the area.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Van Buren Elementary School.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

