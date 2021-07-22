Evacuations ordered for 40-acre blaze in Jurupa Valley

The blaze, dubbed the Jurupa Fire, has scorched around 40 acres, after it erupted along Van Buren Boulevard at about 2:20 p.m., according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.
Evacuation orders were issued for residents in Felspar Street between 54th and 56th streets, and Pedley Road between 54 and 56th streets.
#JurupaFire [UPDATE] EVACUATION ORDERS are in place on Felspar Street between 54th Street & 56th Street and Pedley Road between 54th Street & 56th Street. Please avoid the area and evacuate if are within the boundaries. View map here: https://t.co/tWyCv6utfI pic.twitter.com/FAfZLuU0DY— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 22, 2021
Officials ask the public to avoid the area.
A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Van Buren Elementary School.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.