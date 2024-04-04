Jury selection begins in trial of ex-Long Beach school officer charged in shooting of 18-year-old

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Jury selection is underway in the murder trial of a former Long Beach Unified School District safety officer accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old-woman.

Eddie Gonzalez was seen on surveillance video shooting into a car in which Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez was a passenger following a fight near Millikan High School on Sept. 27, 2021.

Rodriguez died about a week later after being on life support.

"It's horrible seeing the pictures of my sister and knowing that she's not here, said Oscar Rodriguez, Mona's older brother. "I think about her every day, that's for sure. There's not one day that I don't try to speak to her and I know I'm not going to get a response back but I miss my sister."

The jury pool is being narrowed down to the 12 jurors who will decide Gonzalez's fate.

Opening statements could start as soon as Thursday.

It's a moment Mona Rodriguez's family has been waiting for.

"Now that we're this close I'm leaving my whole faith in the justice system," her brother said.

Rodriguez's family plans to be in the courtroom throughout the trial.

It won't be easy but they hope it brings them one step closer to justice and peace.

"They're here listen and to understand, but there's no preparation for them to sit and watch," Luis Carrillo, the Rodriguez family attorney said.

Oscar Rodriguez added: "I have this pain and I can only hope that I'll have closure after. I'm waiting for that closure."

Depending on when the jury is seated, the trial could start as early as Thursday or on Monday.

It is expected to last through at least April 18.