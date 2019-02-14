Jussie Smollett attack: Chicago police talking to 2 persons of interest

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's the latest on what we know about the Jussie Smollett attack in Chicago.

CHICAGO --
Chicago police have confirmed Thursday that detectives are talking to two persons of interest in the Jussie Smollett case.

The "Empire" actor said he was attacked around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the 300-block of East North Water Street in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood. He told police two masked men shouted homophobic slurs at him, attacked him, put a rope around his neck and poured a liquid on him that smelled like bleach.

Smollett, 36, is black and openly gay.

Police said they have not found surveillance video that shows the attack, but earlier in the investigation, they did release grainy surveillance images of two possible persons of interest. The photos show two silhouettes on New Street near Illinois Street between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Smollett spoke exclusively with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" Thursday.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett reflects on attack, aftermath on 'Good Morning America': 'I am not weak'
EMBED More News Videos

Jussie Smollett sat down with Robin Roberts for an exclusive interview on "Good Morning America."



Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for Chicago Police Department, said earlier Thursday morning that he watched the GMA interview with CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Guglielmi said Smollett's comments on GMA are consistent with what he's told Chicago police. Unfortunately, police have no solid evidence to arrest anyone at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackcelebrityChicagoStreeterville
Top Stories
Southern California storm brings heavy rainfall Thursday - LIVE
OC evacuations: Trabuco Creek residents ordered to leave
PCH closed in Huntington Beach amid heavy rain, high winds
3 killed in Newport Beach home, police say
Parents speak out about losing son to fentanyl overdose
Severe turbulence rocks flight from Orange County
Uber, LAPD join forces in new campaign to help stop sexual assault
Taxpayer advocates blast proposed California gas tax
Show More
Remembering the Parkland victims one year later
Leap by Joel Embiid startles Oscar nominee Regina King
Altadena: Search underway for missing 11-year-old girl
Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Holy Fire burn area
Deceased boy's mother testifies about herbalist's advice
More News