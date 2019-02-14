EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5138283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jussie Smollett sat down with Robin Roberts for an exclusive interview on "Good Morning America."

Chicago police have confirmed Thursday that detectives are talking to two persons of interest in the Jussie Smollett case.The "Empire" actor said he was attacked around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the 300-block of East North Water Street in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood. He told police two masked men shouted homophobic slurs at him, attacked him, put a rope around his neck and poured a liquid on him that smelled like bleach.Smollett, 36, is black and openly gay.Police said they have not found surveillance video that shows the attack, but earlier in the investigation, they did release grainy surveillance images of two possible persons of interest. The photos show two silhouettes on New Street near Illinois Street between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 29.Smollett spoke exclusively with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" Thursday.Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for Chicago Police Department, said earlier Thursday morning that he watched the GMA interview with CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Guglielmi said Smollett's comments on GMA are consistent with what he's told Chicago police. Unfortunately, police have no solid evidence to arrest anyone at this time.