Jussie Smollett files counterclaim against Chicago saying prosecution was 'malicious'

It alleged that the current prosecution against him has caused him economic harm, "humiliation, mental anguish and extreme emotional distress." The filing also claims the prosecution against the "Empire" actor was "malicious."
The counterclaim was contained in a 49-page answer to a lawsuit filed by Chicago against Smollett. It seeks to recover $130,000 for the investigation it conducted after Smollett made the allegedly false claim that he'd been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating.
WATCH: Video shows Jussie Smollett with rope around his neck
Last month, a judge dismissed a motion by Smollett's attorneys to dismiss the city's lawsuit.
READ: Counterclaim filed by Jussie Smollett's attorneys
Smollett was charged with staging the attack in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood in January. Police and prosecutors said Smollett orchestrated the attack with the help of two brothers. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.
All charges against Smollett were dropped in late February in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.
RELATED: Jussie Smollett case: Timeline of key moments in alleged attack on 'Empire' actor
A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's decision to drop the charges against Smollett.
