Jussie Smollett files counterclaim against Chicago saying prosecution was 'malicious'

CHICAGO -- Jussie Smollett and his attorneys have filed a counterclaim against the city of Chicago and several individuals in federal court.

It alleged that the current prosecution against him has caused him economic harm, "humiliation, mental anguish and extreme emotional distress." The filing also claims the prosecution against the "Empire" actor was "malicious."

The counterclaim was contained in a 49-page answer to a lawsuit filed by Chicago against Smollett. It seeks to recover $130,000 for the investigation it conducted after Smollett made the allegedly false claim that he'd been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating.

WATCH: Video shows Jussie Smollett with rope around his neck
Chicago police have released nearly 70 hours of video in the Jussie Smollett case.



Last month, a judge dismissed a motion by Smollett's attorneys to dismiss the city's lawsuit.

Smollett was charged with staging the attack in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood in January. Police and prosecutors said Smollett orchestrated the attack with the help of two brothers. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.

All charges against Smollett were dropped in late February in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.

"Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police last month that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then. Here are some key moments from the start of this story.



A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's decision to drop the charges against Smollett.

