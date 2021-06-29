Parents of college athlete killed in Inglewood raise money for scholarships

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- In early January, 20-year-old Andrew Summerfield was shot and killed at Darby Park in Inglewood while home from college due to the pandemic. The investigation is still ongoing according to an Inglewood Police Department detective.Half a year later his family, friends and community are still celebrating his life and keeping his legacy alive."It's just good that we can all just celebrate his life," said Kameron Storrs, one of Andrew's friends. "Just celebrate all the good things that came out of him being here."Andrew Summerfield played lacrosse at Grand Canyon University and was on an academic scholarship. To honor his passion for education, his parents, Dwight and Patricia Summerfield, started a GoFundMe to raise money for the Justice 4 Drew scholarship to go to five of Andrew's closest friends."It's nice that it'll be helping out and knowing that I'm doing this for him, and one of our dreams is able to come true," said Noah Robinson, one of the scholarship recipients. "But it's sad that we're not going to be able to do it together.""I just love that they just put this together for Andrew for us to celebrate him in ways that we can," said Hassan Harris, one of the scholarship recipients. "And excel in different types of things that he wanted to do for himself."Each scholarship recipient received about $8,000 to go towards their education.Andrew's family said he was an avid athlete. He loved to play sports and although he's not physically here, they said this is his way of passing the ball."He's passing the ball through his parents, and we're helping to pass the ball to his friends, so they could go on," said Dwight Summerfield.Andrew's parents said they plan to continue the #Justice4Drew scholarship for college bound students. To provide any information on the case you can call 888-412-7463.