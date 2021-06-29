Community & Events

Parents of college athlete killed in Inglewood raise money for scholarships

The parents of Andrew Summerfield, the student athlete who was killed in Inglewood, raised over $40,000 to give as scholarships.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Parents of college athlete killed raise money for scholarships

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- In early January, 20-year-old Andrew Summerfield was shot and killed at Darby Park in Inglewood while home from college due to the pandemic. The investigation is still ongoing according to an Inglewood Police Department detective.

Half a year later his family, friends and community are still celebrating his life and keeping his legacy alive.

"It's just good that we can all just celebrate his life," said Kameron Storrs, one of Andrew's friends. "Just celebrate all the good things that came out of him being here."

Andrew Summerfield played lacrosse at Grand Canyon University and was on an academic scholarship. To honor his passion for education, his parents, Dwight and Patricia Summerfield, started a GoFundMe to raise money for the Justice 4 Drew scholarship to go to five of Andrew's closest friends.

"It's nice that it'll be helping out and knowing that I'm doing this for him, and one of our dreams is able to come true," said Noah Robinson, one of the scholarship recipients. "But it's sad that we're not going to be able to do it together."

"I just love that they just put this together for Andrew for us to celebrate him in ways that we can," said Hassan Harris, one of the scholarship recipients. "And excel in different types of things that he wanted to do for himself."

Each scholarship recipient received about $8,000 to go towards their education.

Andrew's family said he was an avid athlete. He loved to play sports and although he's not physically here, they said this is his way of passing the ball.

"He's passing the ball through his parents, and we're helping to pass the ball to his friends, so they could go on," said Dwight Summerfield.

Andrew's parents said they plan to continue the #Justice4Drew scholarship for college bound students. To provide any information on the case you can call 888-412-7463.

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsinglewoodlos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistdeadly shootingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusin the communitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19college studentsmurderathletescollegecollege studentrewardstudentsmurder reward
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother detained after 3 children found dead in East LA
LA County recommends masking indoors amid spread of Delta variant
7 children hurt after school bus slams into corner of Santa Ana house
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
Florida building collapse: Live Nation executive from LA among missing
Death toll rises to 11 at site of collapsed Florida building
916 migrant children at Long Beach facility reunited with family
Show More
Brush fire erupts in San Bernardino National Forest
SoCal World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday
Beutner talks plans to prep students for success in last LAUSD address
Florida 4-year-old helps avert fire disaster
Chase ends in shooting on 5 Freeway off-ramp in Lake View Terrace
More TOP STORIES News