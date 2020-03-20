Justin Bieber surprises Koreatown local in new music video

KOREATOWN (KABC) -- Bari Mousa, a 22-year-old Koreatown local, got a surprise from one of the biggest stars in the world.In Justin Bieber's new music video for his song "Intentions", he features three women from Alexandria House.A Los Angeles-based nonprofit that provides safe and supportive housing for women and children.Mousa was born in Saudi Arabia but brought to the United States by her mom when she was 10 years old.They settled in Koreatown, living in Alexandria House for about one year to avoid homelessness."They're family, I can't think of another place that's like Alexandria House," said Mousa.After moving out, her family didn't go far.They moved into a home just one block away.When she's not attending classes at California State University in Northridge, she's working at Alexandria House."I started volunteering with kids and eventually they hired me. They literally watched me graduate elementary school and high school and soon college. I've been here my whole life," said Mousa.Even with support from Alexandria House, the road hasn't been easy for her and her family."Koreatown to Northridge by car at least is an hour on a good day. I had no life. The money I had saved to buy my car we found out last minute that I was going to have to pay for tuition out of pocket," she said.But in the video, Bieber and his team surprised Mousa with a brand-new car."I could've never have dreamt of this, it's a completely life-changing. It just made me realize so many people related to me that made me feel like I don't have to be alone," she said.