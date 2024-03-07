If you're a JT fan, you might want to jump on this offer now before it's too late.

Justin Timberlake announces free concert in Los Angeles. Here's how to get tickets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're a Justin Timberlake fan, you might want to jump on this offer now before it's too late.

The former *NSYNC star announced he'll be performing a free show in Los Angeles next week.

Yes, a free JT show!

According to a post on the singer's official Instagram account, Timberlake will be performing at The Wiltern on Wilshire Boulevard on Wednesday, March 13.

Tickets are free, but space at the venue is limited.

How do I get tickets?

First, you have to visit the concert's ticket website, powered by Ticketmaster.

According to the website, you have until Friday, March 8, to request tickets. The request window closes that day at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Ticketmaster says there is a 2-ticket limit per person. The tickets are free and non-transferable. Be sure to note that the tickets are not guaranteed.

How do I know if I got tickets?

If your ticket request can be fulfilled, Ticketmaster says you'll get a second email with your ticket confirmation and more details by the end of Tuesday, March 12.

If you don't get a second email, that means you didn't get them.

Ready to test your luck? Good luck, JT fans!