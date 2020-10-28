Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled from World Series Game 6 after testing positive for COVID-19

Dodger Justin Turner was pulled from the World Series after a positive COVID-19 test. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner was removed during Game 6 of the World Series after he tested positive for COVID-19, sources confirm to ESPN.

Turner, who plays third base for the Dodgers, was in the lineup and played during Game 6 of the World Series before he was removed in the 8th inning.

No other details were made available.

The Dodgers won their first World Series title in 32 years after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Wednesday.

Major League Baseball moved toward playing World Series games exclusively at Arlington, Texas in a bubble format.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
