This police K-9 in Pennsylvania is now cancer-free after battling jawbone tumor

Friday, November 17, 2023 7:52PM
BENSALEM, Pa. -- A police K-9 from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is ready to return to duty after being declared cancer-free.

K-9 Asko, who works with the Bensalem Police Department, was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor on his jawbone last summer.

Thanks to surgery, daily radiation treatments and the amazing care of veterinarians at Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital, Asko has made a full recovery!

He is headed back to the job, with his new bandana that reads, "Kicking cancer's tail."

