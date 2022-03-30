drug bust

Over 100 pounds of meth, heroin off SoCal streets thanks to help from LAPD K-9 'Keisa'

EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD K-9 helps take more than 100 pounds of drugs off SoCal streets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 100 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin are off Southern California streets all thanks to one very good girl.

Los Angeles Police Department K-9 Officer Keisa, along with detectives from the FBI Los Angeles, made the bust.

LAPD's Gang and Narcotics Division Commanding Officer Lillian Carranza tweeted photos saying, "Oops, she did it again!"

Authorities said the drug bust resulted in 104 pounds of heroin and meth seized, and added that the bust not only helped reduce overdoses, but it also helped to save lives.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyillegal drugsdogscrimelapddrug bustk 9los angelesfbi
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DRUG BUST
Rapper Fetty Wap released on $500K bond after drug trafficking charge
FL police looking for 'rightful owner' of $2M of weed
Drug-trafficking tunnel found near CA-Mexico border
OC drug ring used 'call centers' to sell $2M in heroin: Authorities
TOP STORIES
Large fire breaks out at multi-business commercial complex in Pacoima
LAFD rescues woman trapped in a trash chute of Koreatown apartment
Calif. group votes to limit reparations to slave descendants
LAPD investigating officer-involved shooting in South LA
Laugh Factory showing support to Chris Rock after Will Smith incident
Ticket sales surge for Chris Rock after Will Smith slap
Police investigating attack on 3 men after LGBTQ+ event as hate crime
Show More
3 women arrested in connection to wild attack caught on video in Bell
Man found dead inside illegal gambling house in Temple City: LASD
SoCal college sends out hundreds of scholarship award emails in error
Investigation underway after man found dead in Malibu
Ukrainian woman becomes refugee in San Pedro while visiting
More TOP STORIES News