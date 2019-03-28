Crime & Safety

K-9 deputy finds missing 8-year-olds lost in Virginia woods within 15 minutes

EMBED <>More Videos

A deputy K-9 in Powhatan, Virginia, is being praised after he helped find two missing 8-year-old children.

POWHATAN, Va. -- A deputy K-9 in Powhatan, Virginia, is being praised after he helped find two missing 8-year-old children.

According to the Powhatan Sheriff's Office, the pair went missing in the woods on March 23.

After a 45-minute search by parents and neighbors yielded no results, the sheriff's office was called in to help.

With deputies came K-9 Bane. Within 15 minutes of entering the woods, Bane was able to track and find the children.


On March 24, the sheriff's office posted a picture of Bane to their Facebook saying, "As soon as the children were home safe he was back on patrol eager for the next call for service. Job well done K-9 Bane!"

The post also stated that while K-9 programs are hard to manage, incidents like this prove why they are important.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyvirginiak 9trendingmissing childrenfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fontana police open fire on armed man after woman shot, killed
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
VIDEO: Rehired LA sheriff's deputy breaking into woman's home
Powerball results: 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot
Eyewitness This: Get paid to stay in bed, new mammogram standards, LAX parking changes
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
Man sought for slashing 3 women in the face in South Gate, Lynwood
Show More
2 officers shot, suspect killed in Inglewood
VIDEO: Man saves dog's life after performing CPR
Powerball results: Winning ticket worth $768.4M sold in Wisconsin
LAPD grapples with officers caught for DUI
Sheriff facing questions after re-hiring accused deputy
More TOP STORIES News