Flags honoring service members killed in Kabul attack vandalized in Riverside

By ABC7.com staff
Riverside tribute to service members killed in Kabul vandalized

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside memorial dedicated to the U.S. service members recently killed in Afghanistan has been vandalized, authorities said.

Someone noticed that the flags had been intentionally desecrated.

The memorial which consisted of 13 American flags and one Marine Corps flag were placed on the Ivy Street overpass of the 91 freeway. The tribute was for those who died in the terror attack at the Kabul airport, including four Marines from Southern California.

Memorials honor SoCal Marines killed in Kabul attack
More local memorial events are being planned this week to honor the U.S. Marines from Southern California who were among the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan.



Three of the Marines killed in the Aug. 26 attack were from the Inland Empire: Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, and Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio.

A fourth was from Orange County: Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, 31, who lived in Aliso Viejo.

No arrests have been made yet and Riverside police said they do not have suspects at this point and encourage anyone who knows anything about this to call (951)353-7955.

