Coronavirus: Kaiser temporarily closes dozens of medical offices across Southern California in effort to limit COVID-19 exposure

Kaiser Permanente announced the temporary closure of dozens of medical offices across Southern California as the region braced for an expected surge in coronavirus cases this week.

"In an effort to limit additional exposure to COVID-19 throughout the community, we have decided to temporarily close or limit services," the hospital company said in a statement Wednesday. "By doing this, we are able to coordinate care and combine much-needed medical equipment and staff while still providing high-quality care to our members."

The affected locations spanned every county in the Southland, including 18 in Orange County and all Target clinics.

A timeline for the offices' expected reopening was not disclosed.

The complete list of closed locations was published on kaiserpermanente.org.

The shutdown of several Kaiser offices in San Bernardino County was announced last week.
