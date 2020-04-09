Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Riverside County shelter runs out of adoptable pets amid COVID-19

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Many have flocked to animal shelters across Southern California to adopt or foster as they seek to fill up extra hours amid stay-at-home orders.

In Riverside, adoption demands were so high, the Riverside Animal Shelter is now empty.

"As you can see, we have a completely empty adoption center," one animal shelter worker said to resounding cheers from coworkers.

RELATED: Coronavirus safety: What SFSPCA president, veterinarian recommend for your pets

Riverside County Animal Services began to see a spike in pet adoptions late last month as new owners sought comfort in new pets.

Shelters are considered essential businesses, so they're still open, with workers practicing physical distancing.

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Riverside County shelter sees spike in pet adoptions as people seek comfort

Shelters from California to New York have put out the call for people to temporarily foster pets. Thanks to an overwhelming response from people who suddenly found themselves stuck at home, shelters say they have placed record numbers of dogs, cats and other animals. If past trends hold, many of those who agree to temporarily care for a pet will ultimately decide they want the animal to stay for good.

For those looking for a new pet, there are still plenty of animals looking for homes at other shelters in the area.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthdogspet healthpetcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscatsveterinarianpet careu.s. & worldanimalspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat COVID-19
US coronavirus cases came from Europe, research suggests
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
COVID-19: CA fast food workers to strike over safety concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crew member on USNS Mercy tests positive for COVID-19
US jobs report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
Deputies confront surfers who defied beach closure in Malibu
SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Thursday
COVID-19 update: 620 new cases reported in LA County
COVID-19: 84 residents evacuated from Riverside nursing home
COVID-19: CA fast food workers to strike over safety concerns
Show More
103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat COVID-19
Amber Alert issued after dad allegedly stabbed mom, took child
US coronavirus cases came from Europe, research suggests
Montebello bedding company retools production line to make masks
SoCal map shows city-by-city coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News