Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees suspended following vaccine mandate

Kaiser Permanente announced thousands of its employees across the country have been suspended after choosing not to get vaccinated.The hospital reports that 2,200 of its nationwide employees have been placed on unpaid administrative leave as of October 1.The suspensions are impacting two percent of Kaiser's entire U.S. workforce.Company officials say those employees have until December 1 to either get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs permanently.In August, the organization had set a target of September 30 to have all employees fully vaccinated.It's not yet clear how many employees were affected in California. In Los Angeles County, Kaiser is the largest non-government employer.In a statement, Kaiser Permanente said the following: