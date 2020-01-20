Kaiser Woodland Hills canceling surgeries after main break leaves hospital without water service

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surgeries and appointments were canceled at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Woodland Hills after a main break has left the hospital without water service for more than 36 hours.
The break happened Saturday night. Hospital officials say they are not evacuating current patients and not closing the emergency room.
But regular primary-care appointments and surgeries that were planned for Monday will have to be rescheduled. Primary care appointments at nearby facilities outside of the main Medical Center campus at 5601 DeSoto Ave. will continue as planned.
Patients who have questions can call Kaiser at (833)-KP4CARE.
Kaiser issued a statement about the break:
"Due to a broken main waterline, there is currently no running water at the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center. Emergency water supply measures have been put in place that include providing safe water in all areas of the medical center. Because it is not clear when the repair will be completed and running water restored, all primary care appointments are canceled for tomorrow, Jan. 20. Additionally, all surgeries have also been canceled for tomorrow. However, the hospital's emergency department and urgent care will remain open."
The hospital has added port-a-potties and is expecting another 15 to arrive Monday morning. The hospital plans to serve patients pre-packaged food on Monday.
But some patients told Eyewitness News the measures have been inadequate, saying there are not enough washing stations and that the water has remained off for far longer than hospital officials initially predicted after the break occurred.
Genna Weinstein's aunt is a patient at Kaiser. She said she was disturbed when she returned to the hospital Sunday and saw a biohazard bag over the toilet in her aunt's room. She said the hospital has not informed patients and visitors about what is going on and that the water shutoff is causing issues.
"My aunt was supposed to have a treatment this morning and they couldn't do it because there was no water," she said. "She's stuck there and can't do anything about her situation."
No patients have been transferred outside of the facility, but supplies of water and food are being brought in while the situation is monitored, Kaiser said.
The medical center said it is unclear when water will be restored.
