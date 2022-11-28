Kamala Harris visits arts business in Culver City

It was her first public appearance since arriving in Los Angeles on Tuesday from the Philippines.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visited a Culver City-based business to help encourage support for small businesses as consumers shop for holiday gifts this season.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (CNS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris departed from Los Angeles International Airport Monday aboard Air Force 2 for a flight to Washington, D.C., ending a seven-day visit to Southern California.

The visit included one public appearance. Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visited a Culver City-based business Saturday to help encourage support for small businesses as consumers shop for holiday gifts this season.

"Today Doug and I visited These Hands Makers Collective in LosAngeles for Small Business Saturday,'' Harris tweeted Saturday. "This Latina-owned shared creative space, owned by artist Denise Ambrosi, hosts workshops featuring artists from across the world. Let's shop local and support our small businesses.''

These Hands is located at 13347 W. Washington Blvd., "at the crossroads of Venice, Culver City and Marina del Rey,'' but the address is in Culver City.

"Did that just happen'' operators at These Hands posted on Instagram along with a photo. "Vice President Kamala Harris popped in to support us for #smallbusinesssaturday!!! For those asking, she purchased the following!: watercolor pallet and mixed media pad, @virgovintage cobalt blue vase, art supplies for her niece. Still on cloud 9!!!''

Since 2010, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been designated Small Business Saturday as part of an effort to boost smaller, community-based businesses.

"Small businesses are part of the backbone of our country -- not only of our economy, but our communities,'' Harris posted on Twitter. "On this Small Business Saturday and throughout the holidays, let's shop local and support our small businesses.''

These Hands was founded in 2018 by Ambrosi as "a space to foster creativity and community in the epicenter of LA.'' The collective rents work spaces, sells "makers kits,'' offers crafting workshops and a place for members to sell their creations.

The shopping trip was not listed on Harris' official schedule.

The trip is Harris' fourth to Southern California since late August. Harris, who owns a home in Brentwood, was also in the region Nov. 6-9, when she spoke at a get-out-the-vote rally at UCLA on the eve of the Nov. 8 election.

