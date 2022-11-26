WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Shoppers support favorite artists at Laguna Beach's Sawdust Art Festival for Small Business Saturday

KABC logo
Saturday, November 26, 2022 11:58PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds of shoppers opted to buy local to celebrate Small Business Saturday, a day that encourages people to help independent and locally owned businesses gain a share of the holiday shopping rush.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of shoppers opted to buy local to celebrate Small Business Saturday, a day that encourages people to help independent and locally owned businesses gain a share of the holiday shopping rush.

A popular place for small businesses is the Sawdust Art Festival in Laguna Beach, which helps promote art created by local artists.

Muffin Spencer-Devlin owns Muffin's World of Glass and said shopping local goes a long way.

"We get clients who come back every year, people then become your friends, you go out to dinner with them, you have a drink at the end of the day with them and then it all sort of feels like family," she said. "Small business, to me, feels a lot like family. I have pictures of my family in my booth and I share those stories all the time."

The Sawdust Art Festival features a variety of different art mediums including ceramics, glass, woodwork and photography.

To find a small business near you, visit American Express' Shop Small website.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.