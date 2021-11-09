Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blasts Aaron Rodgers for 'shocking' vaccine views

In his Substack newsletter, Abdul-Jabbar accused Rodgers of lying to his fans and spreading misinformation about the vaccine's effect.
"Rodgers' ignorance regarding the science of immunology brings back to life the old stereotype of the big dumb jock. His utter lack of even the most basic knowledge and logic is shocking," Abdul-Jabbar wrote.
Rodgers has been under the spotlight after he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss Sunday's game as he acknowledged that he had not been vaccinated. Earlier in the season he said publicly he had been "immunized" against COVID-19.
He later said he was allergic to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and was scared about side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Aaron Rodgers didn’t just lie he also damaged professional sports https://t.co/dcqdEPIpDo— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) November 8, 2021
Among those also criticizing Rodgers are Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw, who said he was "extremely disappointed" in Rodgers for lying to the public. His fellow analysts, Jimmy Johnson and Howie Long, also criticized Rodgers.
Radio personality Howard Stern has also added his voice to the criticism, saying Rodgers should be thrown out of the NFL for his deception.
A Wisconsin health-care organization has ended its sponsorship of Rodgers in the wake of the controversy.
Meanwhile, State Farm has issued a statement of support for Rodgers, who is a spokesman for the insurance company; however, this weekend the number of commercials featuring him plummeted.
State Farm said it did not support some of his statements, but respected his right to have his own point of view.