Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blasts Aaron Rodgers for 'shocking' vaccine views

EMBED <>More Videos

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blasts Aaron Rodgers on 'shocking' vaccine views

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blasted Aaron Rodgers' vaccine views Monday, saying the Packers quarterback has put people's health at risk and "damaged professional sports."

In his Substack newsletter, Abdul-Jabbar accused Rodgers of lying to his fans and spreading misinformation about the vaccine's effect.

"Rodgers' ignorance regarding the science of immunology brings back to life the old stereotype of the big dumb jock. His utter lack of even the most basic knowledge and logic is shocking," Abdul-Jabbar wrote.

Rodgers has been under the spotlight after he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss Sunday's game as he acknowledged that he had not been vaccinated. Earlier in the season he said publicly he had been "immunized" against COVID-19.

He later said he was allergic to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and was scared about side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers says he's unvaccinated, consulted Joe Rogan for COVID treatment
EMBED More News Videos

"I'm not an anti-vax, flat-earther. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines," Rodgers said.





Among those also criticizing Rodgers are Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw, who said he was "extremely disappointed" in Rodgers for lying to the public. His fellow analysts, Jimmy Johnson and Howie Long, also criticized Rodgers.

Radio personality Howard Stern has also added his voice to the criticism, saying Rodgers should be thrown out of the NFL for his deception.

A Wisconsin health-care organization has ended its sponsorship of Rodgers in the wake of the controversy.

Meanwhile, State Farm has issued a statement of support for Rodgers, who is a spokesman for the insurance company; however, this weekend the number of commercials featuring him plummeted.

State Farm said it did not support some of his statements, but respected his right to have his own point of view.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsvaccineslos angeles lakersnflcovid 19 vaccinegreen bay packerssports
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News