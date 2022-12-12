Mayor Karen Bass declares state of emergency on homelessness

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness Monday in her first official act since being sworn into office.

During her inaugural address Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown, Bass drew applause when she vowed to start her administration with a visit to the city's Emergency Operations Center. Bass' announcement about the state of emergency, which would require approval every month from the Los Angeles City Council.

The new mayor focused on housing as one of the key topics in her speech, noting that the emergency declaration will "recognize the severity of our crisis and break new ground to maximize our ability to urgently move people inside, and do so for good."

"It will create the structure necessary for us to have a true, unified and citywide strategy to set us on the path to solve homelessness," Bass said.

According to the latest count by the L.A. Homeless Services Authority, there were 41,980 unhoused people in the city this year, up 1.7% from 2020.

"The mayor's first priority and likely the main one for some time to come is homelessness," said Raphael Sonenshein, executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at California State University, Los Angeles.

"The voters don't expect a miracle but will be looking for a clear and credible path toward measurable and visible improvement," Sonenshein said. "It's an opportunity for an energetic reset on a crisis that has seemed stuck, and also a chance to restore confidence in local government in Los Angeles."

Bass' plan includes providing housing for 17,000 people experiencing homelessness in her first year. She said Los Angeles has earned the "shameful crown" of having some of the most overcrowded neighborhoods in the country and called for residents to "welcome housing to every neighborhood."

"We know our mission: We must build housing in every neighborhood," Bass said. "We cannot continue to overcrowd neighborhoods that are already overcrowded."

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.