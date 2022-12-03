Karen Bass says her term as LA mayor won't be continuation of Garcetti administration

"I'm not going to be the continuation of the Garcetti administration," Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass asked members of the Garcetti administration to stay on through April because of the short transition, some saw it as a sign that little will change at City Hall.

Bass told Eyewitness News that's far from the truth. She just doesn't want any city services to slow down because of staff vacancies.

Meeting with small business administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman on Friday, Bass reiterated that her focus will be homelessness and she believes small businesses can help.

"If we are going to address the people on the street, we have to address income inequality, and the best way to do that is to make sure that our small business community is strong, is vibrant and is able to grow," Bass said.

Bass' three and a half week transition to becoming the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles is almost over. She'll be sworn in Dec. 11.

On the topic of homelessness, Bass was asked about New York City Mayor Eric Adams' plan to begin hospitalizing more homeless people, forcing them into treatment if they're in a "psychiatric crisis."

"It is just inhumane to allow people who are profoundly mentally ill to be on the streets. However, having said that, and even with the CARE court, where are you going to put people?" Bass said. "You have to figure that out first. Otherwise, you will continue doing what we have been doing, which is the county jail."

On Thursday, one of Bass' daughters was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. Back in 2006, Bass' daughter and son-in-law were killed in a car accident.

"She's doing OK. It was a real close call," Bass said. "It brought back a lot of bad memories, but no broken bones. She's doing OK."

Bass' inauguration will take place on the west steps of City Hall facing Grand Park. It is open to the public, but an RSVP is required.