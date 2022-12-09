Homeless encampments near LA City Hall moved ahead of mayoral inauguration for Karen Bass

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Days before the mayoral inauguration for Karen Bass, crews were seen clearing homeless encampments near Los Angeles City Hall.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, sanitation crews, outreach workers and other government employees worked to clear the encampment on 1st and Spring streets.

The individuals were loaded into vans and moved to the L.A. Grand Hotel, a temporary homeless facility on Figueroa Street that is scheduled to shut down next month, the news outlet reported.

Homeless individuals told the Times that they were being moved ahead of the ceremony - a decision that apparently came from outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti's office. Homeless outreach began in the area back in July.

During her campaign, Bass repeatedly said addressing the city's homeless crisis would be one of her top priorities as mayor, and that she would take action on Day 1. She officially takes office on Monday.

Because of expected rain, the event on Sunday was moved to the Microsoft Theater, instead of on the steps of City Hall.

Bass will be the first woman to serve as mayor of Los Angeles and will be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris.

