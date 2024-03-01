Karol G's plane makes emergency landing in Van Nuys after pilot reports issue

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- International superstar Karol G's private jet made an emergency landing in Van Nuys Thursday night after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.

AIR7 HD was overhead as the Grammy-winning Colombian reggaeton artist exited the plane and hugged friends and associates on the tarmac.

The aircraft took off from Burbank airport Thursday evening with 16 people on board, flying east, but by the time the craft reached the Cajon Pass, it turned around as the pilot reported the midair problem.

Greeted by emergency crews, the plane made a smooth landing at Van Nuys Airport around 9 p.m. and there didn't appear to be any injuries. Her plane is decorated with the barbed-wire heart logo that is tattooed on the singer's arm.

It's not clear why Karol G was in Los Angeles. She's currently on the "Mañana Será Bonito" tour in Latin America, with the next scheduled date on Friday in Guatemala. No word yet on whether the airplane emergency will impact her tour schedule.

Born Carolina Giraldo Navarro, the 33-year-old singer has won a Grammy, five Latin Grammys and four Billboard awards. She has broken chart records, including her latest album becoming the first Spanish-language album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 English language chart.

