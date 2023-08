Karol G performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Karol G holds most entries ever on the Hot Latin Songs chart, Billboard says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Karol G is breaking records! Billboard says that the 32-year-old Colombian superstar now has the most entries ever on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

Nine songs from Karol G's fifth studio album, "Mañana Será Bonito," have all debuted on that chart.

She has a total of 60 chart appearances in her career already, seven more than the previous female record holder.

Bad Bunny has 148 total entries.