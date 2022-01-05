Health & Fitness

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

"Today I tested positive for #COVID19. Feels like a cold, but each person's experience is different," Barger tweeted Tuesday. "Time to walk the talk - I'm isolating, getting rest and keeping my loved ones at a distance."



News of Barger testing positive comes amid a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in L.A. County.

There were 2,240 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, according to state figures. The county reported 21,790 new cases as well.

