LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation."Today I tested positive for #COVID19. Feels like a cold, but each person's experience is different," Barger tweeted Tuesday. "Time to walk the talk - I'm isolating, getting rest and keeping my loved ones at a distance."News of Barger testing positive comes amid a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in L.A. County.There were 2,240 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, according to state figures. The county reported 21,790 new cases as well.