LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tests positive for COVID-19

"Today I tested positive for #COVID19. Feels like a cold, but each person's experience is different," Barger tweeted Tuesday. "Time to walk the talk - I'm isolating, getting rest and keeping my loved ones at a distance."
News of Barger testing positive comes amid a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in L.A. County.
There were 2,240 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, according to state figures. The county reported 21,790 new cases as well.