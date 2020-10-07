Politics

Katie Hill responds to tweetstorm of criticism after old government account apparently hacked by 'former staff'

Former Congresswoman Katie Hill issued a response Tuesday after her old government Twitter account was apparently hacked by a person claiming to be a former member of her staff.

"Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked," Hill said in a tweet from her personal account. "Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there."

A series of tweets last night called out Hill after an upcoming film based on her memoir was announced.

Former Rep. Katie Hill breaks her silence after resignation: 'I strongly feel that I made the right call'
Former Rep. Katie Hill said she doesn't regret stepping down from her seat in Congress last year, but she does believe the fact that she was a bisexual woman played a huge part in "sensationalizing" the scandal.


"Katie took advantage of her subordinates," one tweet said. "She caused immense harm to the people who worked for her, many of whom were young women just beginning their careers in politics."

"Enough is enough," another tweet said. "In order to advance the #MeToo movement, we must be willing to acknowledge the problematic behaviors among those in our own communities. Only then will we see true progress."

Hill resigned last year after a sex scandal.
