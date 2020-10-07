Katie Hill responds to tweetstorm of criticism after old government account apparently hacked by 'former staff'

"Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked," Hill said in a tweet from her personal account. "Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there."
A series of tweets last night called out Hill after an upcoming film based on her memoir was announced.
Former Rep. Katie Hill breaks her silence after resignation: 'I strongly feel that I made the right call'
"Katie took advantage of her subordinates," one tweet said. "She caused immense harm to the people who worked for her, many of whom were young women just beginning their careers in politics."
"Enough is enough," another tweet said. "In order to advance the #MeToo movement, we must be willing to acknowledge the problematic behaviors among those in our own communities. Only then will we see true progress."
Hill resigned last year after a sex scandal.