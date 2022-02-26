american idol

'American Idol' back for another season; judges reflect on what they've learned, what's ahead

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest look forward to the new talent on 'American Idol'
By
'American Idol' judges look ahead to 5th season together

HOLLYWOOD -- "American Idol" is back for a new season... its 20th overall, and the fifth on ABC. Once again, it offers unknown talented singers a once in a lifetime shot at stardom.

Katy Perry is thrilled to be back for another season of 'American Idol'... joining fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. All three say they've learned a lot over the past four years.

"I think our filters get less and less, the judges, but our standards get higher and higher," said Perry.

"Katy and Luke are perfect partners," said Richie. "We're artists, not executives. We know exactly what we had to go through to make it. We know what they have to go through to make it. Once they understand we're there to groom them, to help them, it's a family."

"I think what really impresses us as judges is when a kid grows, and has humility," said Bryan. "They don't really know they're amazing."

Host Ryan Seacrest is celebrating his 20th season with the reality series... and attributes the show's longevity to its focus on the up and coming young talent.

"They have always dreamt of this, to get the chance to be in the spotlight," said Seacrest. "But when they have something you see and feel is genuine, unique, after 20 years you'd think no one is left... but there are a lot of people left"

"It really truly is the embodiment of the American dream," said Perry. "We really want those kids to win. Period end of story."

One new element this season: the top talent from 3 audition cities... Austin, Nashville, and here in L.A.... were awarded a *platinum ticket. That allows them a "free pass" to sit out one of the early rounds of competition!

Season 20 kicks off Sunday night at 8pm here on ABC7
