LAPD releases new footage in Keenan Anderson case as chief acknowledges concerns on Taser

The LAPD has released new footage showing officers' interactions with Keenan Anderson hours before his death.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department this week released extended bodycam footage of the arrest of 31-year-old Keenan Anderson.

Anderson died after being shocked with a Taser multiple times by an LAPD officer on Jan. 3.

The number of times the Taser was used is being questioned by his family and their attorney.

"I mean six times in 42 seconds. This is dangerous, potentially fatal," said attorney Ben Crump.

The Los Angeles Police Commission discussed their current Taser policy Tuesday.

"As a department we have no limit as far as the number of Taser activations, we follow them closely, and we evaluate the activation of each one," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

Bodycam footage shows police trying to arrest Anderson for a hit-and-run after causing a traffic accident and trying to get in someone else's car in Venice.

He initially complies with the officers then tries to flee. Anderson is then surrounded by officers and shocked until he appears limp. He was rushed to the hospital soon after.

Four and a half hours later, Anderson died in the hospital due to cardiac arrest. Police are still waiting for a completed autopsy report but say cocaine and marijuana were found in his system.

"We are considering changes to our policy, we're looking at evaluating whether that limit would be effective," Moore said.

Anderson's family declined an interview regarding the release of this new footage. The family has filed a $50 million claim against the city over Anderson's death.

Chief Moore spoke in detail about the case with Eyewitness News in an interview Wednesday.

He defended the officers' actions but also expressed concerns about the repeated use of the Taser.

He said the officers tried to de-escalate the situation and calm Anderson down. But he was also in danger of running into a busy street, and he was involved in a possible criminal investigation regarding the collision in which someone was injured.

Moore asked the public for patience, but pledged "a thorough investigation will be completed" and there will be accountability for all parties.

He said it will be four months before the final autopsy results are available, indicating whether the officers' actions - their use of force and repeated use of the Taser - contributed to Anderson's death.

"We don't know that yet," Moore said. "We don't know if there's underlying health conditions or other circumstances, including the intox, that may have contributed to his death or been responsible for his death and not the officers' actions."

The department is reviewing its policies on the use of a Taser, especially repeated use, he said.

"I recognize that the repeated use of that Taser draws my concern, as well as draws others' concerns," Moore said. "And we're looking at the use of that weapon system and our policies and expectations of it. Particularly as to the repeated use or reactiviation of that device as we move forward."