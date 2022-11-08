Country star Keith Urban unveils new Las Vegas residency

'My audience? I love them and just want to give them everything I've got.' Country star Keith Urban announced a new headlining Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino opening Friday, March 3, 2023 for a run of 16 dates.

HOLLYWOOD -- Country superstar Keith Urban announces a new residency today at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. His run won't start until March, but he's already making plans.

"I'm not a sit down and watch me play kind of guy," said Urban. "I need the energy to then give it back and then, you know, get this thing going with the audience. I think that place is perfect for it. I'm in the moment anyway, always in the moment. And so I'm trying to read the room, get a feel for it. It should be as rowdy and raucous as possible for most of the night. Then I feel good."

Urban has new music out right now, including his single, "Brown Eyes Baby." Then he begins touring internationally in December. He says he's grateful today for what he gets to do because his journey had a lot of speedbumps.

"It's about years and years of struggle and rejection when I came to Nashville. And I think you either come out of that either jaded and cynical and bitter or, in my case, I came out of it with a deep, deep gratitude and appreciation for what I get to do because it was so hard won," said Urban. "And my audience? I love them. I love them and just want to give them everything I've got."

Tickets for "Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency" go on sale to the public Saturday, November 12. And, he'll play live from Nashville on Wednesday, November 7, on "Good Morning America."