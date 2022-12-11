New video shows moments before fight between LA Councilman Kevin de León and activist

L.A. Councilman Kevin de León was involved in a fight with an activist, and new video shows the moments before the incident.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a fight between Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León and an activist who have accused each other of assault during a holiday event Friday evening in Lincoln Heights.

Local activist organizations RootsAction and J-TOWN Action and Solidarity, posted videos on Twitter showing a portion of the incident between de León and a man identified as Jason Reedy.

A 10-second video posted Friday shows de León holding onto Reedy, then pulling him down to a table. De León then pulls Reedy away from the table and toward a wall when the video ends.

In new video posted Saturday, Reedy is seen walking in front of de León while holding a phone to his face.

De León exits the room and tries to close a door behind him but Reedy forces his way through and backs de León against a wall while holding both his arms high in the air. Reedy puts his head against de León's and appears to lightly bump heads with him twice before the councilman responds and charges forward, man-handling Reedy and forcing him onto a table.

The fight happened at a toy giveaway and Christmas tree lighting.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to "a large fight" at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Valley Boulevard.

"While participating in a local community event, Councilmember De Leon was approached by multiple community members, who blocked his path of travel as he attempted to leave the building," the LAPD said in a statement Saturday. "It was during this encounter that an allegation was made of one male, identified as Jason Reedy, headbutting, pushing, and punching Councilmember De Leon.

"Councilmember De Leon and Reedy continued the altercation outside of the building, where Reedy left before officers' arrival," police continued. "Shortly after the incident, officers completed a battery report for Councilmember De Leon. Several hours later, Reedy also completed a battery report at a local police station, where an allegation was made that Councilmember De Leon grabbed and threw Reedy."

De León's office said Reedy and other activists were at fault. His camp said the council member was headbutted by Reedy, a member of his staff was elbowed in the face and a volunteer was also injured.

During an interview with Eyewitness after Friday's video surfaced online, the council member said he was also punched in the face by Reedy.

Shakeer Rahman, an attorney representing Reedy, called de León "a disgrace" in a statement Friday night.

"Video footage clearly shows him and his supporters initiating this assault while Mr. Reedy stands prone," Rahman said. "Not only has Kevin de León lost all political legitimacy, his claims that he was the one attacked here simply underscores how he's lost touch with reality."

Earlier on Friday, de León attended his first City Council meeting in nearly two months following a scandal that erupted after a recording surfaced in October of former council President Nury Martinez, outgoing Councilman Gil Cedillo, de León and a labor union leader participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while the participants schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts.

Martinez resigned. Cedillo lost a June election and his last day in office is Monday. De León has apologized and said he has no plans to resign.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.