Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de León on if he will run for re-election: 'You will find out soon'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been almost six months since racist comments in leaked audio by council members rocked Los Angeles City Hall. One of those council members, Kevin de León, has managed to stay in his job.

A fourth recall attempt against de León failed last week.

"You have a sworn duty to do everything within your power to make life better for your constituents, and that's what we're doing," de León told Eyewitness News. "Interestingly, nothing has dramatically changed per se because we've been doing the same thing prior to October. Delivering the goods for our constituents.

"We've built the most tiny homes in L.A. We have housed more homeless folks than anyone else has done in the city of L.A. We're keeping our nose to the grindstone. We're work horses, not show horses."

Just because de León has refused to resign, doesn't mean his seat is safe. He is up for re-election next year, if he decides to run.

De León already has a challenger, State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, who currently represents parts of the district in Sacramento.

"We want to get past the controversies. We want to get past some of the corruption we've seen in City Hall and people want change," Santiago said. "We want to be able to focus on the things important to Angelenos and more important, those things impacting our district in a negative way, like homelessness, the cost of housing, job creation not being done."

Even with protesters on his tail, de León continues to attend city council meetings and hold public events, including an announcement Monday that he's secured millions to rehab Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights. That's where Eyewitness News asked de León his thoughts on Santiago running for Council District 14.

"I guess I won't be receiving his endorsement this electoral season," de León said.

When asked by Eyewitness News if he will run in 2024, de León said he plans to make that announcement soon.

"You will find out soon. I'm not on anybody's timeline, but my constituents' timeline," de León said.

There's no doubt Kevin de León has strong support in some neighborhoods in his district. There's a high bar to hold a recall in Los Angeles, so those who want the city council member out will likely have to wait till 2024. That's if he runs.