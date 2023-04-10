Assemblymember Miguel Santiago announces bid against controversial LA City Councilman Kevin De León

State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago is launching a bid to unseat Kevin De León on the Los Angeles City Council.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago is launching a bid to unseat Kevin De León on the Los Angeles City Council.

Santiago announced last Friday that he will challenge De León in the 2024 election.

De León has fought off calls to resign his seat after he and other council members made racist comments in a recorded meeting.

A recent recall effort against De León failed as well.

Santiago has represented much of De León's district in the Assembly since 2014.

It was also announced that Santiago would announce an Immigrant Rights Act with Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday, which would protect undocumented survivors and witnesses of crimes from deportation.