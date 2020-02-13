Style & Fashion

KFC announces new chicken-inspired item: KFC Crocs Bucket Clog

First KFC wanted to spice up your living room with the 11 Herbs and Spices Fire Log, now they want to spice up your feet!

Now, the fried chicken chain has teamed up with footwear company, Crocs, for the KFC Crocs Bucket Clog.

It's a limited edition shoe designed to look like the classic KFC bucket of chicken. The top of the crocs are adorned with attachable charms that look and even smell like a real piece of chicken.

The charms are not edible, though!

The crocs will be available this spring. A pair will set you back $59.99.
