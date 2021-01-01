Kirk Cameron hosts New Year's Eve gathering at Point Mugu, despite warnings from public health officials

In recent weeks, Cameron has openly defied COVID-19 mandates and hosted two caroling events in Thousand Oaks as the region deals with a surge in deaths and cases. Few, if any, could be seen wearing masks or distancing from each other at those events.
The 80s sitcom star planned to host another event Thursday night in Malibu.
"We're hoping that we're going to have hundreds of people here. Please come and join us by candlelight as we sing and as we pray for our country," he said in a video posted to his Instagram page.
City officials said they are aware of an unpermitted, planned event and are coordinating with law enforcement and are "attempting to reach the organizer to inform them that they cannot hold an event in Malibu."
Though it's unclear if the event was moved at the direction of city officials, groups of people were seen on the beach at Point Mugu for the faith-based event around 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
State Senator Henry Stern on Wednesday took to Twitter to speak out against the event.
Just dropped @KirkCameron a note seeing if he could just stay home and hum quietly to himself this NYE. We’re too busy fighting this peaking pandemic to even mourn our fallen. Please don’t make us spend more time or safety resources on profiteering/PR disguised as prayer/protest pic.twitter.com/6q0CbGNcoG— Henry Stern (@HenrySternCA) December 31, 2020
In a separate Instagram post, Cameron, an outspoken anti-mask advocate, cited the recovery rate of the virus when trying to explain why his events are justified.
"I'm not trying to endanger people, I'm outside under the stars, giving people hope," he said.
In addition to Cameron's event, Christian activist Sean Feucht is also reportedly planning a series of New Year's gatherings in the Los Angeles area, one day after hosting another event on Skid Row.
The so-called "outreach event" is expected to take place at a homeless tent in Echo Park. Feucht is also hosting another planned event at Higher Vision Church in Valencia.
In a statement, the church said while it is not an "official" church event, they are providing the outdoor venue and some volunteer services.
As concerns mount about "super-spreader" events that have contributed to the current COVID-19 surge, law enforcement in Los Angeles is expected to be on party patrol New Year's Eve.
Public officials are urging Angelenos not to gather in groups for the holiday. Such gatherings for Halloween and Thanksgiving were seen as major contributors to the current COVID-19 surge which has pushed the daily death toll to record levels in Los Angeles County.
Officials fear the current surge will get even worse in January as a result of gatherings during Christmas and New Year's.