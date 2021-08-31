Arts & Entertainment

KISS postpones tour as Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19; Irvine show to mark return

EMBED <>More Videos

Gene Simmons from KISS wants you to stay home

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) -- Rocker Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild" symptoms, his band KISS announced Tuesday, prompting the group to postpone its next four tour dates.

KISS expects to return to the stage for its Sept. 9 show in Irvine.

"While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms," according to a statement from the band.

"The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days."



According to the statement, doctors have told band members they should be able to resume their tour beginning with the scheduled show at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine.

The four postponed shows are in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Simmons, 72, is an outspoken supporter of COVID vaccines and vaccine mandates. The band previously stated that all of its members and tour crew are fully vaccinated.

The video in the player above is from a previous story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentirvineorange countylive musicrock musiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden praises Kabul airlift, defends departure from 'forever war'
NB 5 blocked in Glendale after big rig overturns
LA City Council seeks ban on ghost guns
OC district investigates teacher's video about pledging to pride flag
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
Wife saw gator attack husband in Ida floodwaters, officials say
3 charged with staging car accidents on LA County freeways
Show More
New mobile app payment scam steals thousands
Thunderstorms possible as SoCal temps cool Tuesday
Caldor Fire approaches Lake Tahoe, forcing thousands to evacuate
2 arrested in shooting of LA County sheriff's deputy in Lynwood
Equestrian group opposes plan for dog kennels at Silver Spurs Stables
More TOP STORIES News