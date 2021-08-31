KISS postpones tour as Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19; Irvine show to mark return

My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you... It kicked my ass. It's over now. pic.twitter.com/8HDMjKZT37 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 31, 2021

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) -- Rocker Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild" symptoms, his band KISS announced Tuesday, prompting the group to postpone its next four tour dates.KISS expects to return to the stage for its Sept. 9 show in Irvine."While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms," according to a statement from the band."The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days."According to the statement, doctors have told band members they should be able to resume their tour beginning with the scheduled show at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine.The four postponed shows are in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.Simmons, 72, is an outspoken supporter of COVID vaccines and vaccine mandates. The band previously stated that all of its members and tour crew are fully vaccinated.