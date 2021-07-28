Knott's Berry Farm celebrates 100 years with new giant food

BUENA PARK, Calif. -- There are new food offerings available at Knotts Berry Farm for their 100th Anniversary celebration.
"We wanted people to go 'Wow!' when they saw (the food)," says Laura Brubaker, VP of Food and Beverage.
Xcelerator the Burger is on a 12 inch Hawaiian bun with 8 patties, 2 pounds of french fries, a pound of cheese, and potentially enough bacon to win the Guinness World Record of most bacon on a burger.
The Proud Bird, an option at Mrs. Knotts Chicken Dinner Restaurant, takes their trademark chicken and places it on a 12 inch bun with lettuce, mayonnaise, with a side of French fries.
"The chicken is delicious. It's nice and juicy. It's crunchy. It's flavorful. It's got a good amount of kick to it. It's awesome!" exclaimed Bert Chan of Queens, NY.
The Super Fun Bun, the final gigantic offering for Knott's 100th Anniversary, combines four of the fan-favorite Fun Bun before its deep fried and then met with a layer of boysenberry glaze.
