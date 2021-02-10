Travel

Knott's Berry Farm announces Taste of Boysenberry Festival set to begin this spring

The festival will feature more than 65 different boysenberry-infused dishes and drinks.
BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Even though you can't ride the rides, Knott's Berry Farm still wants you and your taste buds to have a good time!

This spring Knott's is hosting a "Taste of Boysenberry Festival" with more than 65 different boysenberry-infused dishes and drinks for you to sample.

Food offerings include items like boysenberry BBQ glazed wings, boysenberry balsamic brussels sprouts and a fun bun with boysenberry glaze.

In addition to the treats, guests can shop from a variety of boysenberry-inspired merchandise including handmade gifts from over 20 local crafters.

The event begins March 5 and runs through May 2 and requires the online purchase of a tasting card ahead of time.

Tickets are $45 plus tax for adults and $20 plus tax for children ages 3-11 and go on sale for the general public on Feb. 16.

Full details on the festival can be found here .

