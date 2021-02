Knott's Berry Farm announces Taste of Boysenberry Festival set to begin this spring

EMBED >More News Videos California's major theme parks will have to wait longer to reopen under new guidelines released by the state, prompting concern how the closures will further impact workers and businesses.

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Even though you can't ride the rides, Knott's Berry Farm still wants you and your taste buds to have a good time!This spring Knott's is hosting a "Taste of Boysenberry Festival" with more than 65 different boysenberry-infused dishes and drinks for you to sample.Food offerings include items like boysenberry BBQ glazed wings, boysenberry balsamic brussels sprouts and a fun bun with boysenberry glaze.In addition to the treats, guests can shop from a variety of boysenberry-inspired merchandise including handmade gifts from over 20 local crafters.The event begins March 5 and runs through May 2 and requires the online purchase of a tasting card ahead of time.Tickets are $45 plus tax for adults and $20 plus tax for children ages 3-11 and go on sale for the general public on Feb. 16.Full details on the festival can be found here