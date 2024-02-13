Knott's Berry Farm is looking to hire 2,000 workers

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park plans to hire 2,000 workers for the 2024 season.

The park will hold a hiring event from Feb. 17-24, it was announced Tuesday. Applications can also be filled online.

Available positions at Knott's include the following departments: Ride Operations, Park Services, Lifeguards and Aquatics and the Knott's Hotel.

Hourly pay will range from $16-19 for those 16 years or older based on previous experience and position. Interested candidates will have the ability to apply, interview and get hired the same day, according to the park.