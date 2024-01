Knott's Berry Farm jams won't be sold at grocery stores anymore

You won't see Knott's Berry Farm jams on your grocery store shelves anymore. Here's what you need to know.

Knott's Berry Farm jams will no longer be sold at grocery stores.

Smucker's, the company that owns the food brand but not the theme park, announced it is discontinuing the jams on Monday.

You can still purchase Knott's food products at the theme park itself or from its online marketplace.

The gift-shop type goods range from jams and syrups to popcorn and coffee, with an emphasis on boysenberry.