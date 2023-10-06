Every Friday in October, ABC7's Tony Cabrera will take you along some of the spookiest spots in SoCal in a new segment called "Terrified Tony."

Walk through Knott's Scary Farm's Room 13 maze with ABC7 - only if you dare!

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- It's time for some ghoulish fun!

Every Friday in October, Eyewitness News Mornings will air its new segment called "Terrified Tony" in which ABC7's Tony Cabrera will check out some great spooky spots across Southern California that are perfect for Halloween lovers.

Hit play in the video player above as he walks you through Knott's Scary Farm's newest haunted maze called Room 13.

Watch live newscasts and in-depth reporting from ABC7 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC7 Los Angeles."