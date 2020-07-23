kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant high school game footage to be auctioned in Calabasas

High school footage of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be auctioned in Calabasas on Thursday.
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly six months since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash, high school footage of the Lakers legend will be auctioned on Thursday.

Twenty-two hours of game video and interviews from Bryant's time at Lower Merion High School in suburban Philadelphia will be available.

The footage comes from the archives of a regional TV producer.

The auction will take place in Calabasas and is estimated to fetch between $250,000 and $350,000.

The 41-year-old NBA icon, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in foggy weather in Calabasas.
