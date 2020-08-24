Kobe Bryant Boulevard: Part of Figueroa St outside Staples Center to be renamed after Lakers legend

As Los Angeles and Orange counties celebrated Kobe Bryant Day on Monday, L.A. officials announced their intentions to dedicate another part of the city to the Lakers legend.
The Los Angeles City Council wants to rename a stretch of Figueroa Street, between Olympic and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards, outside Staples Center as Kobe Bryant Boulevard.
"So when we drive down this stretch, we will forever be able to look up to Kobe Bryant Boulevard and feel him smiling down on us and the ever-lasting impact his life has had and will continue to have for generations to come," L.A. City Councilman Curren Price said outside the arena, often referred to as "The House that Kobe Built."
Fans who were there for the announcement thought the renaming of the stretch of street was fitting for Bryant's legacy in the city.
"It sounds beautiful. I mean, he is the city. The impact that he's had on this city since Day 1....it's remarkable "said Stephen Armstrong.
If the Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA title this year, the L.A. City Council is hoping to have it renamed just in time for a championship parade.
Championship parade after championship parade, Kobe Bryant led the procession down Figueroa St, from MLK to Olympic. After the @Lakers win this year, they will be marching down #KobeBryantBlvd.— Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) August 24, 2020
*COMING SOON*#MambaDay #MambaForever #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/8VmHNpTjKF
On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant shared a touching post on Instagram for what would've been Bryant's 42nd birthday. In the post, she opened up about the pain of losing her husband and their 13-year-old Gianna, saying she's "been completely broken inside."