LA County's top firefighter takes stand in Kobe Bryant crash photos trial

L.A. County's acting fire chief testified that he issued a direct order the day of the crash for fire personnel to "exercise sensitivity" with any photographs that were taken, given Kobe Bryant's celebrity status and the high amount of media attention.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County's top fire official took the stand Monday in the federal trial concerning gruesome photos taken at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in January 2020.

Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester -- whose wife and daughter were also killed in the crash -- are suing L.A. County for negligence and invasion of privacy after members of the sheriff's and county fire department took dozens, possibly hundreds, of graphic photos of bodies at the scene and then shared them with others.

Acting Fire Chief Anthony Morrone, called by county attorneys, testified that he issued a direct order the day of the crash for fire personnel to "exercise sensitivity" with any photographs that were taken, given Bryant's celebrity status and the high amount of media attention.

But former L.A. County Fire Capt. Brian Jordan is accused of taking close-up photos of the victim's body parts and showing them to other people at an awards ceremony.

Morrone testified that Jordan was never instructed to take those pictures and that they were not part of the crash investigation.

Attorneys for Vanessa Bryant pointed out that even though Jordan turned over his department-issued electronic devices to the fire department, his laptop was missing its hard drive and the department never checked Jordan's iCloud storage for his county iPhone for any evidence of the photos.

Bryant and Chester have both testified that they live in fear that the gruesome photos will pop up on the internet someday.

Also taking the stand Monday was L.A. County sheriff's Cmdr. William Jaeger, who headed up the internal affairs investigation into the deputies accused of taking and/or sharing the crash-site photos.

Jaeger says the department spent roughly 1,000 hours looking into the accusations and confirmed that the photos were erased from the accused deputies' personal phones. Investigators also used keyword searches of the deputies' social media accounts and did not find any of the pictures. None.

But on redirect, Jaeger admitted investigators were not able to check the deputies' email accounts or other ways they could have shared the photos.

Several times today, Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester left the courtroom when testimony involved grisly descriptions of the victims' injuries.

Closing arguments could come as early as Tuesday.

