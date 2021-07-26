Kolby Story: Family seeking answers after remains found in Ballona Wetlands ID'd as missing woman

Kolby Story: Family seeks answers after remains of missing woman found

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than a week after a missing woman's remains were found in the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve near Marina Del Rey, her family says there are still so many questions surrounding her death after she vanished last December.

"Naturally, you want to know did somebody do this to her and why because I can't imagine anybody would want to harm her," said her sister, Kendall Story. "She was a very lovable person."

The discovery of Kolby Story's remains wasn't the outcome her family wanted in the nearly 8-monthslong search for the missing mother.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't a good answer but... it's better knowing I guess, than wondering if she's out there being held captive somewhere or hurting somewhere," Kendall added.

On July 16, some of Story's personal belongings were found in a homeless encampment near Venice Beach. Later that day, search crews found her remains in the nearby reserve.

The 32-year-old, who was known for her quick wit and sarcastic humor, was last seen Dec. 7 in Mar Vista, where she lived.

Her family says her disappearance was out of character.

"It was just not like my sister to leave her keys in a car and ditch out on her family and friends. None of that made sense to me. So I knew right away that something had happened," said Story's sister.

Her family says authorities are waiting on an anthropologist to determine how exactly she died and provide answers they are hoping will finally bring some closure to the heartbreaking tragedy.

"I don't believe that she took her own life. Whether it was an accident or something actually happened to her, we just have to I guess wait and see," Kendall said.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Kolby's son, Brayden, who is now being cared for by his aunt.

