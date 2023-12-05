Man armed with crowbar damages 30 cars in Koreatown, LAPD says

Police are searching for a man who they say used a yellow crowbar to smash the bodies and windows of about 30 cars parked in Koreatown.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man who they say used a yellow crowbar to smash the bodies and windows of about 30 cars parked in Koreatown.

The vandalism occurred in the surrounding neighborhood at Westmoreland Avenue and Fifth Street from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two women told Eyewitness News they were each trapped inside their cars as the suspect smashed their windows.

"I feared for my life because I've never lived through something like this," Rosa Lopez said as she recounted how the man shattered her back window.

She suffered cuts to her shoulder that forced her go to the hospital.

Detectives described the suspect as wearing a "Dallas" sweatshirt, black pants and black slippers and carrying a neon green bag.

Police said the suspect is known to be hostile toward bystanders and investigators believed there are possibly additional victims of vandalism. A picture of the suspect was also released.

Sheila Duran said her car was left damaged and it's not the first time it's happened.

Residents say they're fed up and that car vandalism has been an ongoing issue in the area. One neighbor says a different suspect has also been damaging cars.

LAPD continues to investigate.

"The police better get him before I do because if I catch him doing that, it's going to be an issue," said Phillip Harris, whose car was hit this week. "I'm going to protect my property."

City News Service contributed to this report.